Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KODK, GNUS and STAA

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ :GNUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNUS is at 1.82.

GNUS currently public float of 180.40M and currently shorts hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNUS was 32.89M shares.

GNUS’s Market Performance

GNUS stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.89% and a quarterly performance of -59.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.39% for Genius Brands International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for GNUS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.64% for the last 200 days.

GNUS Trading at -23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNUS rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0955. In addition, Genius Brands International Inc. saw 307.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNUS starting from KLEIN MICHAEL G, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Jul 06. After this action, KLEIN MICHAEL G now owns 45,000 shares of Genius Brands International Inc., valued at $70,750 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, the Director of Genius Brands International Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that KLEIN MICHAEL G is holding 20,000 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -113.21 for the present operating margin
  • +16.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Brands International Inc. stands at -194.34. The total capital return value is set at -37.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.64.

Based on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), the company’s capital structure generated 106.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.46. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Quick Links