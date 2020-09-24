Search
General Motors Company (GM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s stock price has collected -7.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that Streaming TV Is Surging, but the Ads Remain on Repeat

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE :GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GM is at 1.42.

GM currently public float of 1.33B and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GM was 14.76M shares.

GM’s Market Performance

GM stocks went down by -7.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of 16.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for General Motors Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for GM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to GM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

GM Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM fell by -7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.54. In addition, General Motors Company saw -19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Blissett Julian G., who purchase 9,300 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 29. After this action, Blissett Julian G. now owns 22,130 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $241,800 using the latest closing price.

RUSSO PATRICIA F, the Director of General Motors Company, purchase 12,700 shares at $23.18 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that RUSSO PATRICIA F is holding 25,000 shares at $294,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.31 for the present operating margin
  • +10.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 250.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 45.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.14B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

