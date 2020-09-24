Search
dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Denise Gardner

dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected -7.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Rush Street Interactive to Speak at the SBC Summit on September 10

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :DMYT) Right Now?

DMYT currently public float of 17.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYT was 553.71K shares.

DMYT’s Market Performance

DMYT stocks went down by -7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.78% and a quarterly performance of 32.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for dMY Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for DMYT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DMYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMYT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

DMYT Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYT fell by -7.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.54. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. saw 34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Quick Links