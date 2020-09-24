DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s stock price has collected -9.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Dentsply Sirona Announces Appointment of Clyde Hosein as New Board Member

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.95.

XRAY currently public float of 217.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 1.60M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -9.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.66% and a quarterly performance of -0.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.13% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $45 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRAY reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for XRAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRAY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

XRAY Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.99. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from Newell William E, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $48.23 back on Jun 04. After this action, Newell William E now owns 17,219 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $482,290 using the latest closing price.

ALFANO MICHAEL C, the Director of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $46.27 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that ALFANO MICHAEL C is holding 15,669 shares at $115,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.94 for the present operating margin

+53.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 6.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 31.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.89. Total debt to assets is 18.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.20.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.40M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.