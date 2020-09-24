Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zillow Group Inc. (Z)?

by Ethane Eddington

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Zillow Offers Will Expand Services in 2021 to Simplify Customer Transactions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Z currently public float of 155.24M and currently shorts hold a 16.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.69M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.22% and a quarterly performance of 62.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 227.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.22% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of 73.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see Z reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for Z stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

Z Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.86. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 109.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Humphries Stanley B, who sale 37,578 shares at the price of $87.73 back on Sep 15. After this action, Humphries Stanley B now owns 57,861 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $3,296,590 using the latest closing price.

Frink Lloyd D, the Chairman & President of Zillow Group Inc., sale 192,851 shares at $89.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Frink Lloyd D is holding 2,712,510 shares at $17,278,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -9.00 for the present operating margin
  • +45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.66.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Zillow Group Inc. (Z), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels SNAP After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can PG&E Corporation (PCG) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.84. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can PG&E Corporation (PCG) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.34. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.84. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.95. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.?

Ethane Eddington - 0
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (AMEX:TAT) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.84. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
dMY Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Nicola Day - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.21. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.95. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why FedEx Corporation (FDX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $256.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

The Chart for ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) went down by -11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) went down by -5.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.74. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Under Armour Inc. (UA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade TOL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.31. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Nicola Day - 0
Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links