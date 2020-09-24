Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)?

by Nicola Day

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Pure Storage to Acquire Portworx, Creating the Industry’s Most Complete Kubernetes Data Services Platform for Cloud Native Applications

Is It Worth Investing in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE :PSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is at 1.45.

PSTG currently public float of 245.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTG was 4.01M shares.

PSTG’s Market Performance

PSTG stocks went down by -4.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.17% and a quarterly performance of -12.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Pure Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.64% for PSTG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to PSTG, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

PSTG Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from Dietzen Scott, who sale 9,454 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jul 23. After this action, Dietzen Scott now owns 2,291,056 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $170,172 using the latest closing price.

Dietzen Scott, the Director of Pure Storage Inc., sale 179,914 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Dietzen Scott is holding 2,300,510 shares at $3,242,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.61 for the present operating margin
  • +68.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Storage Inc. stands at -12.23. The total capital return value is set at -14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.53. Equity return is now at value -24.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.84. Total debt to assets is 25.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

