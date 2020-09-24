Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Demand for Renewable Natural Gas Accelerates as Clean Energy Inks Deals for Over 20 Million Gallons in Past 45 Days

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 1.44.

CLNE currently public float of 130.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 3.25M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went down by -7.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.90% and a quarterly performance of 16.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.90% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of 6.70% for the last 200 days.

CLNE Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from SOCHA KENNETH M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, SOCHA KENNETH M now owns 189,728 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

ARDISANA LIZABETH A, the Director of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that ARDISANA LIZABETH A is holding 10,000 shares at $12,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.41 for the present operating margin

+25.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.59. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.13M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.