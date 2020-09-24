Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE:CCXX) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Churchill Capital Corp III Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and October 7, 2020 Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on MultiPlan Combination

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp III (NYSE :CCXX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CCXX was 2.30M shares.

CCXX’s Market Performance

CCXX stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Churchill Capital Corp III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.03% for CCXX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

CCXX Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCXX fell by -1.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.19. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp III saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleIs Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Keeper?
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Related Articles

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

Can Sysco Corporation (SYY) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
View Post
Trending

Why Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.46. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

Nicola Day - 0
Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) went down by -12.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.94. The...
Read more
Business

Why Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade ACEL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for NiSource Inc. (NI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) went up by 16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.13. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Pfenex Inc. (AMEX:PFNX) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade PFE Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links