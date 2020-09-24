Can Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) Remain Competitive?

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) went up by 7.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected 12.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Press Release: Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q 865XR System on Module (SOM) to Power Internet of Things Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRX is at 2.13.

LTRX currently public float of 15.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRX was 142.03K shares.

LTRX’s Market Performance

LTRX stocks went up by 12.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.64% and a quarterly performance of 44.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for Lantronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for LTRX stocks with a simple moving average of 36.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTRX reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for LTRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2017.

LTRX Trading at 8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRX rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Lantronix Inc. saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRX starting from Whitaker Jeremy, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Jun 05. After this action, Whitaker Jeremy now owns 185,948 shares of Lantronix Inc., valued at $164,232 using the latest closing price.

Pickle Paul H, the President & CEO of Lantronix Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Pickle Paul H is holding 27,716 shares at $20,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.36 for the present operating margin

+41.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantronix Inc. stands at -17.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.02. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.