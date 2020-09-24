Search
Can Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Remain Competitive?

by Ethane Eddington

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.74. The company’s stock price has collected -7.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE :ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2843.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARI is at 1.17.

ARI currently public float of 146.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARI was 1.25M shares.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI stocks went down by -7.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.06% and a quarterly performance of -10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.98% for ARI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $18 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2019.

ARI Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -53.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from PRESS ERIC, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.60 back on Mar 18. After this action, PRESS ERIC now owns 310,108 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $660,092 using the latest closing price.

SALVATI MICHAEL, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $8.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that SALVATI MICHAEL is holding 90,875 shares at $244,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +42.58 for the present operating margin
  • +91.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +46.28. The total capital return value is set at 3.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 156.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.08. Total debt to assets is 59.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 40.81M with total debt to EBITDA at 10.83. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Quick Links