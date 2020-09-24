Buy or Sell ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Nickelodeon Orders Brendar the Barbarian, New Live-Action Puppet Comedy Series From Co-Creators Mike Mitchell and Drew Massey

Is It Worth Investing in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAC is at 1.76.

VIAC currently public float of 551.25M and currently shorts hold a 17.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 9.91M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.27% and a quarterly performance of 22.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for ViacomCBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VIAC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VIAC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VIAC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

VIAC Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw -31.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from GRIEGO LINDA M, who sale 18,075 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Jun 08. After this action, GRIEGO LINDA M now owns 32,774 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $514,940 using the latest closing price.

PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E, the Director of ViacomCBS Inc., purchase 16,025 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E is holding 65,449 shares at $199,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.18 for the present operating margin

+36.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.41. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 158.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.30. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.57B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.