Buy or Sell Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Aimco Provides Additional Tax Information Related to 2020 Property Sales and Spin-Off

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE :AIV) Right Now?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIV is at 0.76.

AIV currently public float of 147.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.21M shares.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV stocks went down by -10.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly performance of -7.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Apartment Investment and Management Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.20% for AIV stocks with a simple moving average of -19.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIV, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

AIV Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw -35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIV starting from Rayis John D, who purchase 27 shares at the price of $36.63 back on May 29. After this action, Rayis John D now owns 2,427 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, valued at $989 using the latest closing price.

NELSON KATHLEEN M., the Director of Apartment Investment and Management Company, sale 3,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that NELSON KATHLEEN M. is holding 45,129 shares at $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +51.79. The total capital return value is set at -0.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 256.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.93. Total debt to assets is 66.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 227.65M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.39. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.