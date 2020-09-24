Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Just Got Our Attention

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Agilent Expands Line of Innovative Flow Cytometers with the NovoCyte Penteon

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.04.

A currently public float of 307.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.41M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of 11.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.29% for A stocks with a simple moving average of 12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to A, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

A Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.11. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Grau Dominique, who sale 6,485 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Grau Dominique now owns 97,669 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $648,500 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 6,191 shares at $98.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 42,143 shares at $607,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+54.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 13.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 50.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.64. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 309.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.