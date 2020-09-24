Search
A Lesson to Learn: Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)

by Denise Gardner

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected -9.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that TRINE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Trine Acquisition Corp. – TRNE

Is It Worth Investing in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :TRNE) Right Now?

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 262.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

TRNE currently public float of 1.59M and currently shorts hold a 27.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRNE was 1.01M shares.

TRNE’s Market Performance

TRNE stocks went down by -9.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of 8.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Trine Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.13% for TRNE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

TRNE Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNE fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Trine Acquisition Corp. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNE

The total capital return value is set at -1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85.

Quick Links