A Lesson to Learn: The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

by Daisy Galbraith

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.85. The company’s stock price has collected -7.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/04/20 that Activists Say Some Poison Pills Are Bad Medicine

Is It Worth Investing in The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE :WMB) Right Now?

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMB is at 1.71.

WMB currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMB was 8.73M shares.

WMB’s Market Performance

WMB stocks went down by -7.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of 5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for The Williams Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.65% for WMB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for WMB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WMB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

WMB Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB fell by -7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.81. In addition, The Williams Companies Inc. saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Wilson Terrance Lane, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $13.95 back on Mar 12. After this action, Wilson Terrance Lane now owns 80,140 shares of The Williams Companies Inc., valued at $15,345 using the latest closing price.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, the Director of The Williams Companies Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $13.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that SPENCE WILLIAM H is holding 22,802 shares at $54,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.02 for the present operating margin
  • +35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Williams Companies Inc. stands at +10.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.45. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.74. Total debt to assets is 47.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.05B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

