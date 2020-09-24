A Lesson to Learn: Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) went up by 47.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Orbital Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEG is at 0.79.

OEG currently public float of 27.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEG was 123.45K shares.

OEG’s Market Performance

OEG stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.71% and a quarterly performance of -21.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Orbital Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.49% for OEG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

OEG Trading at 32.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +58.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEG rose by +72.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5469. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -53.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEG starting from FORD DANIEL NED, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 23. After this action, FORD DANIEL NED now owns 90,804 shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc., valued at $5,234 using the latest closing price.

ONEIL JAMES F, the Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Energy Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that ONEIL JAMES F is holding 636,212 shares at $10,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.30 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at -58.00. The total capital return value is set at -32.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.74. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.48. Total debt to assets is 9.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.