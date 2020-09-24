A Lesson to Learn: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) went down by -6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.01. The company’s stock price has collected -10.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE :FET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FET is at 4.14.

FET currently public float of 73.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FET was 3.21M shares.

FET’s Market Performance

FET stocks went down by -10.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly performance of 0.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Forum Energy Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.01% for FET stocks with a simple moving average of -26.42% for the last 200 days.

FET Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FET fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5389. In addition, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. saw -69.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FET starting from Lux Neal, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 14. After this action, Lux Neal now owns 1,342,336 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., valued at $9,681 using the latest closing price.

Lux Neal, the EVP Operations of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., purchase 80,491 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Lux Neal is holding 1,322,936 shares at $39,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.72 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stands at -59.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.68. Equity return is now at value -126.80, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Based on Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET), the company’s capital structure generated 95.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.74. Total debt to assets is 39.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.99M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.