We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Riot Blockchain To Hit 2 EH/s in Total Hash Rate with New Purchase of 5,100 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 3.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. RIOT currently public float of 32.88M and currently shorts hold a 22.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 9.29M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went down by -2.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.34% and a quarterly performance of 12.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Riot Blockchain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.39% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.41% for the last 200 days.

RIOT Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw 161.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from YI SOO IL BENJAMIN, who sale 44,068 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 01. After this action, YI SOO IL BENJAMIN now owns 163,000 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $154,238 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -124.88 for the present operating margin
  • +9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at -293.10. The total capital return value is set at -52.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.84. Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -61.70 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Quick Links