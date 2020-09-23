We Analyzed the Future Direction of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), Here is What We Found

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/14/20 that Duck Creek Stock Soars After IPO. What to Know About the Insurtech.

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.90, which is $2.89 above the current price. DCT currently public float of 49.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 1.07M shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DCT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

DCT Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -2.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.59. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.90 for the present operating margin

+50.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -9.86. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02. Total debt to assets is 0.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.58M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.