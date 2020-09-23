Search
Wall Street Pummels WTER After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went down by -5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ :WTER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTER is at 2.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.42. WTER currently public float of 41.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTER was 1.57M shares.

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.86% and a quarterly performance of -19.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.61% for WTER stocks with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.25 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WTER, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

WTER Trading at -26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4110. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -34.95 for the present operating margin
  • +38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -36.04. The total capital return value is set at -122.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.47. Equity return is now at value -281.70, with -82.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER), the company’s capital structure generated 455.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.30 and the total asset turnover is 2.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Quick Links