Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price has collected 28.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Usio Inc. (NASDAQ :USIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USIO is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Usio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.15. USIO currently public float of 11.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USIO was 71.55K shares.

USIO’s Market Performance

USIO stocks went up by 28.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.42% and a quarterly performance of 8.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Usio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.97% for USIO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

USIO Trading at -31.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USIO fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Usio Inc. saw 45.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.95 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Usio Inc. stands at -18.14. The total capital return value is set at -51.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.52. Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Usio Inc. (USIO), the company’s capital structure generated 34.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.83. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.