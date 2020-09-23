Search
Home Business
Business

Wall Street Pummels TRGP After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Cushing(R) Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Constituent Changes to The Cushing(R) MLP High Income Index

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.94, which is $9.94 above the current price. TRGP currently public float of 229.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 2.57M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.71% and a quarterly performance of -28.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Targa Resources Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.29% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.24% for the last 200 days.

TRGP Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -20.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw -64.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from JOYCE RENE R, who sale 40,364 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 11. After this action, JOYCE RENE R now owns 241,456 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $825,847 using the latest closing price.

JOYCE RENE R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 160,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that JOYCE RENE R is holding 401,292 shares at $1,120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.92 for the present operating margin
  • +9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -2.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.24. Total debt to assets is 39.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 350.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Nicola Day - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Nicola Day - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.01. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PLAY Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Denise Gardner - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels TRGP After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Edison International (EIX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.72. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links