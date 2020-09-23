Search
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Uranium Energy Corp Increases Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering to $15 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.60. UEC currently public float of 169.86M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 1.26M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of 10.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.79% for Uranium Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.72% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2015.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Underperform” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1125. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from KONG DAVID, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Feb 27. After this action, KONG DAVID now owns 101,098 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.93. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

