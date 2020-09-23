Search
Titan International Inc. (TWI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Daisy Galbraith

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock price has collected -4.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Titan International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$0.4 below the current price. TWI currently public float of 57.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 572.48K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went down by -4.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.85% and a quarterly performance of 104.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.18% for Titan International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.10% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 29.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from COWGER GARY L, who purchase 42,245 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Mar 09. After this action, COWGER GARY L now owns 73,760 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $70,127 using the latest closing price.

COWGER GARY L, the Director of Titan International Inc., purchase 7,755 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that COWGER GARY L is holding 31,515 shares at $12,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1.96 for the present operating margin
  • +8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan International Inc. stands at -3.48. The total capital return value is set at -3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.28. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Titan International Inc. (TWI), the company’s capital structure generated 225.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.29. Total debt to assets is 47.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.71M with total debt to EBITDA at 20.50. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

