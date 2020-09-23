Search
The Chart for Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Denise Gardner

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) went down by -4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s stock price has collected 20.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Pacific Sharav Awarded a New 10-Well Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE :PACD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACD is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pacific Drilling S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.10. PACD currently public float of 70.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACD was 5.20M shares.

PACD’s Market Performance

PACD stocks went up by 20.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of -51.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.42% for Pacific Drilling S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.54% for PACD stocks with a simple moving average of -76.35% for the last 200 days.

PACD Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.23%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACD rose by +20.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2484. In addition, Pacific Drilling S.A. saw -93.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PACD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -100.00 for the present operating margin
  • -83.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Drilling S.A. stands at -242.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.18. Equity return is now at value -50.00, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD), the company’s capital structure generated 100.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.11. Total debt to assets is 47.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Quick Links