ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s stock price has collected -5.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/18/20 that Semiconductor stocks are hot, and these numbers say they have more room to run

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.11, which is $3.28 above the current price. ON currently public float of 405.90M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 7.11M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went down by -5.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.94% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ON, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

ON Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from CAVE GEORGE H, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Sep 14. After this action, CAVE GEORGE H now owns 268,633 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $218,239 using the latest closing price.

JACKSON KEITH D, the CEO & Pres. of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 150,000 shares at $21.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that JACKSON KEITH D is holding 2,768,458 shares at $3,245,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.67 for the present operating margin
  • +33.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 112.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.02. Total debt to assets is 44.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 214.50M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

