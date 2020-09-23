Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)

by Melissa Arnold

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected -9.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Genocea Announces FDA Acceptance of GEN-011 IND Application

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNCA is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.40. GNCA currently public float of 26.36M and currently shorts hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNCA was 1.11M shares.

GNCA’s Market Performance

GNCA stocks went down by -9.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of 6.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.51% for Genocea Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for GNCA stocks with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNCA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GNCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2019.

GNCA Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNCA fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Genocea Biosciences Inc. saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNCA starting from Sonsini Peter W., who purchase 3,151,260 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Jul 24. After this action, Sonsini Peter W. now owns 10,376,936 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc., valued at $7,090,335 using the latest closing price.

Walker Paul Edward, the 10% Owner of Genocea Biosciences Inc., purchase 3,151,260 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Walker Paul Edward is holding 10,376,936 shares at $7,090,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNCA

The total capital return value is set at -116.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.24. Equity return is now at value -220.00, with -83.10 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.30. Total debt to assets is 37.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.62.

Previous articleWall Street Pummels PPD After Recent Earnings Report
Next articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Nicola Day - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Nicola Day - 0
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.01. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PLAY Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Denise Gardner - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Why Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.62. The company’s...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Denise Gardner - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.67. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels TRGP After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.13. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Edison International (EIX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.93. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $226.72. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links