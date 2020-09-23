Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

by Denise Gardner

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) went up by 3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Everi Highlights Roadmap for Cashless Gaming Industry Leadership

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EVRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRI is at 2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Everi Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.63, which is $3.29 above the current price. EVRI currently public float of 84.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRI was 3.65M shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.70% and a quarterly performance of 34.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Everi Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.75% for EVRI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVRI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at 19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw -37.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, JUDGE GEOFFREY P now owns 94,672 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that JUDGE GEOFFREY P is holding 99,672 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.40 for the present operating margin
  • +53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.49.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,081.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.42. Total debt to assets is 65.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,070.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

