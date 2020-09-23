Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Just Got Our Attention

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) went up by 4.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.80. The company’s stock price has collected -6.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/19/20 that Hedge Fund Alleges SEC Bias in Short-Selling Case

Is It Worth Investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ :LGND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LGND is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.80. LGND currently public float of 15.44M and currently shorts hold a 58.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGND was 253.89K shares.

LGND’s Market Performance

LGND stocks went down by -6.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.02% and a quarterly performance of -22.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.76% for LGND stocks with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGND

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to LGND, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

LGND Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGND fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.39. In addition, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw -14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGND starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who sale 78 shares at the price of $110.89 back on Aug 24. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 155,413 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $8,649 using the latest closing price.

FOEHR MATTHEW W, the President and COO of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 7,225 shares at $112.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that FOEHR MATTHEW W is holding 155,413 shares at $815,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.76 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at +523.19. The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.65. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), the company’s capital structure generated 84.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.87. Total debt to assets is 43.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.98M with total debt to EBITDA at 16.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 66.09.