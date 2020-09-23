Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for National Storage Affiliates Trust?

by Melissa Arnold

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE :NSA) Right Now?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 292.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSA is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is -$1.67 below the current price. NSA currently public float of 61.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSA was 336.85K shares.

NSA’s Market Performance

NSA stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of 22.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for National Storage Affiliates Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.50% for NSA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $30 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSA reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31st, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to NSA, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

NSA Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.26. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Van Mourick Mark, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $24.51 back on May 15. After this action, Van Mourick Mark now owns 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $49,020 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Executive Chairman of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 3,500 shares at $18.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 24,000 shares at $65,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.65 for the present operating margin
  • +39.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 169.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.89. Total debt to assets is 50.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.19M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.56. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

