Search
Home Business
Business

Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock price has collected 13.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Aerpio Announces Enrollment Completed in the 28-Day Phase 2 Razuprotafib Glaucoma Trial

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARPO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.59 above the current price. ARPO currently public float of 34.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARPO was 1.99M shares.

ARPO’s Market Performance

ARPO stocks went up by 13.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.44% and a quarterly performance of 13.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.98% for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.13% for ARPO stocks with a simple moving average of 54.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARPO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARPO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2018.

ARPO Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARPO rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3392. In addition, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 126.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARPO

The total capital return value is set at -47.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.87.

Previous articleWhy LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleAgile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Trending

The Chart for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

The Chart for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade ADMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Geron Corporation (GERN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Nicola Day - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FATE After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade ADMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Denise Gardner - 0
Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.77. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) went down by -6.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went down by -8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links