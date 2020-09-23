Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

by Melissa Arnold

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) went down by -4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -8.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Mustang Bio Announces Orphan Drug Designation for MB-207 for the Treatment of X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (“XSCID”) in Previously Transplanted Patients

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :MBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. MBIO currently public float of 41.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBIO was 1.24M shares.

MBIO’s Market Performance

MBIO stocks went down by -8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.79% and a quarterly performance of 9.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Mustang Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for MBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on November 20th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MBIO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

MBIO Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc. saw -14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIO starting from Litchman Manuel MD, who purchase 153,846 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Jun 11. After this action, Litchman Manuel MD now owns 488,846 shares of Mustang Bio Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Litchman Manuel MD, the President and CEO of Mustang Bio Inc., purchase 90,000 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that Litchman Manuel MD is holding 335,000 shares at $281,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

The total capital return value is set at -88.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.90. Equity return is now at value -91.50, with -65.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.12. Total debt to assets is 21.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade CRDF Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fox Corporation (FOXA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of The RealReal Inc. (REAL), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went up by 8.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PLNT After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zogenix Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fox Corporation (FOXA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links