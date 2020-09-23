Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MannKind Corporation (MNKD)

by Denise Gardner

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s stock price has collected 9.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that MannKind Corporation Participating at Upcoming Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ :MNKD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNKD is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for MannKind Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.07 above the current price. MNKD currently public float of 218.66M and currently shorts hold a 12.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNKD was 3.14M shares.

MNKD’s Market Performance

MNKD stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.92% and a quarterly performance of -9.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for MannKind Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.25% for MNKD stocks with a simple moving average of 31.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 24th of the previous year 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2019.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MNKD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

MNKD Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7625. In addition, MannKind Corporation saw 49.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Binder Steven B., who purchase 1,522 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Binder Steven B. now owns 33,265 shares of MannKind Corporation, valued at $1,903 using the latest closing price.

Tross Stuart A, the Chief People & Workpl Officer of MannKind Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Tross Stuart A is holding 114,720 shares at $6,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -73.78 for the present operating margin
  • +55.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for MannKind Corporation stands at -82.34. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with -47.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

