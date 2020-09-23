Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Fluor Corporation to Hold 2019 10K Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE :FLR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLR is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Fluor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.20, which is $4.7 above the current price. FLR currently public float of 125.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLR was 2.43M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

FLR stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly performance of -37.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Fluor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.33% for FLR stocks with a simple moving average of -30.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

FLR Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -54.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.73 for the present operating margin

+3.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.17. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.70. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 56.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 103.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.