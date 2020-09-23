Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s stock price has collected -4.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPD) Right Now?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.17, which is -$16.16 below the current price. EXPD currently public float of 166.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPD was 1.11M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD stocks went down by -4.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.33% and a quarterly performance of 18.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for EXPD stocks with a simple moving average of 17.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to EXPD, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

EXPD Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.44. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 14.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Clark Benjamin G., who sale 23,077 shares at the price of $90.55 back on Sep 02. After this action, Clark Benjamin G. now owns 16,060 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $2,089,622 using the latest closing price.

Musser Jeffrey S, the President and CEO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 196,000 shares at $86.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Musser Jeffrey S is holding 70,104 shares at $16,905,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+14.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.22. The total capital return value is set at 33.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.19. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 17.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.14. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 261.74M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 2.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.