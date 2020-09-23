Search
Home Business
Business

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Daisy Galbraith

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.33, which is $25.92 above the current price. ITCI currently public float of 59.20M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 1.83M shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.54% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 24th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +55.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.27. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw -17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Alafi Christopher D, who purchase 49,500 shares at the price of $29.60 back on Sep 14. After this action, Alafi Christopher D now owns 4,743,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $1,465,200 using the latest closing price.

Alafi Christopher D, the Director of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $28.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Alafi Christopher D is holding 4,694,270 shares at $589,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -254090.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -243713.69. The total capital return value is set at -57.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.46. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 11.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.61. Total debt to assets is 9.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 27,924.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Previous articleThe Chart for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fox Corporation (FOXA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of The RealReal Inc. (REAL), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.51. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went up by 8.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Is in Such attractive Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Nicola Day - 0
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Wall Street Pummels PLNT After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zogenix Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fox Corporation (FOXA)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Can Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 6.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.48. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links