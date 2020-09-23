Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

by Nicola Day

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) went up by 14.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.28. The company’s stock price has collected -6.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HTH) Right Now?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTH is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hilltop Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.80, which is $4.06 above the current price. HTH currently public float of 71.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTH was 403.19K shares.

HTH’s Market Performance

HTH stocks went down by -6.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -0.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Hilltop Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for HTH stocks with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTH

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTH reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2019.

HTH Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTH rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Hilltop Holdings Inc. saw -27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTH starting from Feinberg Hill A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 27. After this action, Feinberg Hill A now owns 702,037 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc., valued at $409,180 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg Hill A, the Director of Hilltop Holdings Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Feinberg Hill A is holding 722,037 shares at $258,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hilltop Holdings Inc. stands at +12.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), the company’s capital structure generated 90.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.51. Total debt to assets is 12.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

Related Articles

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.32. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Textron Inc. (TXT) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went down by -4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Red Rock Resorts Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 5.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $378.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links