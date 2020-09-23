Here’s Our Rant About HireQuest Inc. (HQI)

HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) went up by 19.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that HireQuest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Is It Worth Investing in HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ :HQI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQI is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for HireQuest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HQI currently public float of 4.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQI was 6.01K shares.

HQI’s Market Performance

HQI stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.23% and a quarterly performance of 5.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for HireQuest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.81% for HQI stocks with a simple moving average of 26.59% for the last 200 days.

HQI Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQI rose by +16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, HireQuest Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQI starting from Hagenbuch Lawrence F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hagenbuch Lawrence F now owns 48,626 shares of HireQuest Inc., valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

JACKSON EDWARD, the Director of HireQuest Inc., purchase 2,326 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that JACKSON EDWARD is holding 2,532,743 shares at $15,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HireQuest Inc. stands at -3.18. The total capital return value is set at 31.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.01. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.