Here’s Our Rant About Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/19/20 that It’s time for income-seeking investors to take a fresh look at these 28 utility stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Evergy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.57, which is $14.86 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 226.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 2.23M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.12% and a quarterly performance of -15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Evergy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVRG, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

EVRG Trading at -9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.07. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Bryant Kevin E., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.13 back on May 18. After this action, Bryant Kevin E. now owns 23,526 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $232,520 using the latest closing price.

SOMMA ANTHONY D, the EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Evergy Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $58.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that SOMMA ANTHONY D is holding 46,011 shares at $116,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.04 for the present operating margin

+30.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evergy Inc. stands at +13.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Evergy Inc. (EVRG), the company’s capital structure generated 117.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.09. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 507.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.