Here’s Our Rant About Cerence Inc. (CRNC)

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went down by -6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.44. The company’s stock price has collected -12.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Cerence Expands Car Life Suite to Improve the Car Buying Experience and Enhance the Ownership Lifecycle

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.81, which is $3.86 above the current price. CRNC currently public float of 36.10M and currently shorts hold a 14.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 954.24K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went down by -12.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.02% and a quarterly performance of 21.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 191.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.16% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.27% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 64.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

CRNC Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +234.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.66. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 125.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Dhawan Sanjay, who sale 13,683 shares at the price of $61.05 back on Sep 16. After this action, Dhawan Sanjay now owns 440,798 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $835,297 using the latest closing price.

Dhawan Sanjay, the Chief Executive Officer of Cerence Inc., sale 10,417 shares at $56.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Dhawan Sanjay is holding 466,474 shares at $588,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.93 for the present operating margin

+62.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at +33.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.73. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.