Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected -30.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that ViralClear Expands Ongoing Phase 2 Trial Size for its Oral Anti-Viral for the Treatment of COVID-19, Expands Trial Locations and Appoints Contract Manufacturing Organization to Manufacture Phase 3 Supplies of Merimepodib Oral Solution

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BSGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BioSig Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00. BSGM currently public float of 23.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSGM was 783.68K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM stocks went down by -30.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.95% and a quarterly performance of -44.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.48% for BioSig Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.16% for BSGM stocks with a simple moving average of -21.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2020.

BSGM Trading at -30.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.05%, as shares sank -26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM fell by -30.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $9.26 back on May 29. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 1,282,758 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $37,020 using the latest closing price.

ZELDIS JEROME B, the Director of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that ZELDIS JEROME B is holding 107,944 shares at $10,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

The total capital return value is set at -381.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -440.21. Equity return is now at value -283.60, with -235.90 for asset returns.

Based on BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.99. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.32.