Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

by Nicola Day

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that Abbott Receives CE Mark for Next-Generation MitraClip(TM) Heart Valve Repair Device to Treat Mitral Regurgitation

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.56, which is $10.2 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 5.26M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of 14.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $124 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ABT, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

ABT Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.12. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from WOODGRIFT RANDEL WILLIAM, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $105.28 back on Sep 11. After this action, WOODGRIFT RANDEL WILLIAM now owns 46,267 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $263,200 using the latest closing price.

BIRD ROGER, the Senior Vice President of Abbott Laboratories, sale 6,290 shares at $108.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BIRD ROGER is holding 56,630 shares at $683,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.39 for the present operating margin
  • +52.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +11.49. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.06. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.47B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Previous articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Steelcase Inc. (SCS)
Next articleThe Chart for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Related Articles

Companies

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Companies

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels MGY After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The...
View Post
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PVH Corp. (PVH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels MGY After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.71. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.26....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went down by -5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is CSX Corporation (CSX) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) went up by 0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) went down by -5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.86. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PVH Corp. (PVH)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. The...
Read more
Companies

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links