Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade PECK Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected -6.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that SUNWORKS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sunworks, Inc. – SUNW

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PECK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PECK is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PECK currently public float of 2.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PECK was 82.47K shares.

PECK’s Market Performance

PECK stocks went down by -6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of -16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for The Peck Company Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.06% for PECK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.83% for the last 200 days.

PECK Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECK rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. saw 35.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.26 for the present operating margin
  • +12.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.06. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK), the company’s capital structure generated 138.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -887,880 with total debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade i3 Verticals Inc. (IIIV)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.32. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade DDD Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Textron Inc. (TXT) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.53. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Is in Such attractive Condition

Melissa Arnold - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) went down by -4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Red Rock Resorts Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 5.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.01. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Nicola Day - 0
A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $378.96. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links