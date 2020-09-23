Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

by Melissa Arnold

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s stock price has collected 12.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Chembio Submits EUA Application for New DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Test System

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $0.32 above the current price. CEMI currently public float of 17.30M and currently shorts hold a 27.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 5.37M shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of 37.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.69% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -22.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

CEMI Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEMI starting from Potthoff John Gary, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.44 back on Nov 11. After this action, Potthoff John Gary now owns 37,772 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., valued at $44,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -36.58 for the present operating margin
  • +35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22. Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.55. Total debt to assets is 36.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade HRB Aggressively Right Now
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Related Articles

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Nicola Day - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels IMGN After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for National Storage Affiliates Trust?

Melissa Arnold - 0
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

Nicola Day - 0
Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Nicola Day - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) went down by -16.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Western Digital Corporation (WDC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 10.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Newmont Corporation (NEM)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links