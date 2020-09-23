Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Advance Auto Parts Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.33, which is $23.51 above the current price. AAP currently public float of 68.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 841.41K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went down by -4.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.84% and a quarterly performance of 0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.12% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to AAP, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.60. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Greco Thomas, who purchase 7,285 shares at the price of $136.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, Greco Thomas now owns 132,473 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc., valued at $991,707 using the latest closing price.

Finley Tammy M, the EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of Advance Auto Parts Inc., sale 88 shares at $146.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Finley Tammy M is holding 13,137 shares at $12,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.00 for the present operating margin

+43.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 91.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.74. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.70.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 329.60M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.