Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

by Denise Gardner

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/20 that 8×8 Accelerates Contact Centre Deployment for Sefton Council in Just Ten Days to Transform Citizen Services

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.83, which is $4.32 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 100.70M and currently shorts hold a 19.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 1.34M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.40% and a quarterly performance of -0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for 8×8 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.46% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of -7.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $23 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $18.50. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

EGHT Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Verma Vikram, who sale 28,643 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Sep 21. After this action, Verma Vikram now owns 26,901 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $429,923 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN BRYAN R, the Chief Technology Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 3,936 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that MARTIN BRYAN R is holding 296,008 shares at $59,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -35.41 for the present operating margin
  • +54.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -38.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.14. Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -25.80 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 209.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

