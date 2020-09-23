Search
Home Trending
Trending

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Paya and FinTech III Announce Merger Agreement

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ :FTAC) Right Now?

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 183.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FTAC currently public float of 25.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTAC was 403.65K shares.

FTAC’s Market Performance

FTAC stocks went down by -0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -6.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.29% for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for FTAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

FTAC Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Previous articleIs Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for National Storage Affiliates Trust?

Related Articles

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Nicola Day - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.25. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.35. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels IMGN After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Wall Street Pummels USIO After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
Usio Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) went down by -29.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade RL Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for National Storage Affiliates Trust?

Melissa Arnold - 0
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) went down by -5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.22. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)

Nicola Day - 0
Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Nicola Day - 0
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Can Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) went down by -16.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Western Digital Corporation (WDC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 10.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Newmont Corporation (NEM)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links