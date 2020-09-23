Search
Element Solutions Inc (ESI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s stock price has collected -5.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/20 that Element Solutions Inc Increases Financial Guidance and Free Cash Flow Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE :ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESI is at 1.59.

ESI currently public float of 220.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESI was 1.89M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI stocks went down by -5.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of -0.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Element Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for ESI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $11 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ESI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ESI Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Fraser Christopher T., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fraser Christopher T. now owns 27,681 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $91,906 using the latest closing price.

Dorman Carey J., the Chief Financial Officer of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 500 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Dorman Carey J. is holding 20,128 shares at $3,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.34 for the present operating margin
  • +42.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.40. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 36.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 78.90M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

