Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) went down by -7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.51. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) on Behalf of Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNCR is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.43. SNCR currently public float of 36.67M and currently shorts hold a 16.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCR was 672.74K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly performance of -15.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.94% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.00% for SNCR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCR reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for SNCR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SNCR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

SNCR Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw -28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Miller Jeffrey George, who sale 2,292 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Aug 03. After this action, Miller Jeffrey George now owns 153,955 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $7,403 using the latest closing price.

CLARK DAVID D, the Chief Financial Officer of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., sale 17,942 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that CLARK DAVID D is holding 232,526 shares at $59,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.67 for the present operating margin

+26.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -33.88. The total capital return value is set at -24.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.34. Equity return is now at value -148.20, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 25.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.05. Total debt to assets is 13.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.