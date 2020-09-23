Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price has collected -5.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Omnicell, Inc. Prices $500 Million 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes Offering (up 37.5% Conversion Premium)

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ :OMCL) Right Now?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Omnicell Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.78, which is $10.37 above the current price. OMCL currently public float of 42.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMCL was 342.18K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL stocks went down by -5.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.64% and a quarterly performance of -0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Omnicell Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for OMCL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMCL reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for OMCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2020.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to OMCL, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.42. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from LIPPS RANDALL A, who sale 13,743 shares at the price of $75.64 back on Sep 16. After this action, LIPPS RANDALL A now owns 240,548 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $1,039,501 using the latest closing price.

LIPPS RANDALL A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Omnicell Inc., sale 1,400 shares at $75.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LIPPS RANDALL A is holding 254,291 shares at $105,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+48.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.97. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.58M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.